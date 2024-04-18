LAPD officer charged with evidence tampering and petty theft

A Los Angeles Police Department officer is facing charges of evidence tampering and petty theft after he allegedly stole items from people during traffic and pedestrian stops.

"The public's trust and the integrity of law enforcement are undermined when officers tamper with evidence and steal items from the public," LA County District Attorney George Gascón said. "Police officers are entrusted with upholding justice and protecting our communities, and any breach of that trust is unacceptable."

In all, prosecutors charged officer Alan Carrillo with two counts of altering, planting or concealing evidence as a peace officer and three counts of petty theft.

Carrillo will face seven years and six months in prison if convicted as charged. His bail has been set at $100,000.

The officer allegedly stole personal items, including metal brass knuckles and knives from people during pedestrian and traffic stops on April 19 and June 15 last year. Prosecutors also said his documentation of the items was inconsistent in his reports. The items he allegedly stole were never accounted for.

The LAPD's Internal Affairs Division started investigating the allegations after launching an overarching investigation into officers of the department's Mission Area Gang Enforcement Detail.

Mission Division is part of the department's Valley Bureau and patrols northern San Fernando Valley, near the city of San Fernando.

"Our office is committed to holding Mr. Carrillo accountable for his actions so we can restore the public's trust in law enforcement," Gascón said.