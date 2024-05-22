Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD officer arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested one of its own for an off-duty altercation in Westchester.

Investigators arrested Officer Richard Podkowski for assault with a deadly weapon on May 21. They did not specify the weapon Podkowski allegedly used. 

The attack happened at the intersection of Belford Avenue and Manchester Avenue between Westchester and Inglewood. 

LAPD said its Internal Affairs Division immediately initiated an administrative investigation alongside the pending criminal case. In the meantime, supervisors placed Podkowski on administrative leave after he was released from custody.  

Podkowski joined the LAPD in 2018 and is assigned to West Bureau.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a Digital Producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 8:39 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.