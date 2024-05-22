LAPD officer arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested one of its own for an off-duty altercation in Westchester.

Investigators arrested Officer Richard Podkowski for assault with a deadly weapon on May 21. They did not specify the weapon Podkowski allegedly used.

The attack happened at the intersection of Belford Avenue and Manchester Avenue between Westchester and Inglewood.

LAPD said its Internal Affairs Division immediately initiated an administrative investigation alongside the pending criminal case. In the meantime, supervisors placed Podkowski on administrative leave after he was released from custody.

Podkowski joined the LAPD in 2018 and is assigned to West Bureau.