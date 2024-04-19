LAPD needs help finding the victims and suspect of a street takeover hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department needs help finding both the suspect and the victims involved in a hit-and-run crash during a street takeover.

The sideshow happened less than a week ago, on April 13, at the intersection of Machester Avenue and San Pedro Street near Avalon Gardens in South LA. Detectives said a group of cars and a group of about 100 onlookers packed into the intersection late at night.

At one point, a red Infinity G37 started doing donuts in the middle of the group. The driver lost control and hit several spectators, including two young women. Investigators said one of them appeared to be bleeding from her head and knocked her out.

Bystanders eventually picked her up and took her away from the street takeover as the driver took off. The detective in charge of the investigation said no one called 911 to get the woman help.

A photo of one of the victims LAPD is searching for. LAPD

"We started looking into it and are trying to figure out who this person is," Det. Ryan Moreno said.

Moreno said there is a "slight chance" that the girl may have died.

"We don't know who she is, where she is or how serious her injuries are," he said. "We want to try and identify this person to make sure she is OK."

The city is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at their website.