LAPD Mounted Unit patrols Griffith Observatory to curb crime

The Los Angeles Police Department's Mounted Unit took to the Griffith Observatory grounds Friday to tackle a spike in car burglaries.

The horse patrol will be out making rounds in the area for several weeks as police and park rangers have seen a spike in car burglaries targeting tourists.

"They're in these rental cars, the likelihood of them finding electronics, cashier's checks and the all-important prize is the passports," said LAPD Det. Mike Ventura.

The mounted police do have a large presence, and that also means the height gives them an advantage. "Look how high up they are. They have the ability to see down the roadway and they can see crimes in progress," said Ventura. He also said the horses can maneuver through the many trails in the area better than patrol cars can.

And another thing the horses are better at, engaging the community. Officer Sig Lo with LAPD Metro Mounted Unit says people come up to the horses all the time, to get up close, take pictures, and talk to the officers.

"People don't come up to police officers and just talk to police officers. They don't. So when we're on horses, people come up because they love animals, they love horses, the kids want to pet them," said Lo.

A little fun fact ... the officers and their horses have been matched according to personality.