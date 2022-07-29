Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD motorcycle officer thrown from bike after collision

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

LAPD motorcycle officer injured in crash
LAPD motorcycle officer injured in crash 01:20

An LAPD motorcycle officer was thrown from his bike after a collision

The multi-vehicle crash happened at about 8:05 p.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway at the I-105 connector.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the officer was ejected from his motorcycle before hitting the center divider. Another victim was injured in the crash. 

officer-unloaded.jpg
CBSLA

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the two victims to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

CHP continued to search for a vehicle that did not stay at the scene but it is unclear how it was involved in the crash. 

First published on July 28, 2022 / 8:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.