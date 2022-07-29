LAPD motorcycle officer thrown from bike after collision

An LAPD motorcycle officer was thrown from his bike after a collision

The multi-vehicle crash happened at about 8:05 p.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway at the I-105 connector.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the officer was ejected from his motorcycle before hitting the center divider. Another victim was injured in the crash.

CBSLA

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the two victims to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

CHP continued to search for a vehicle that did not stay at the scene but it is unclear how it was involved in the crash.