LAPD motorcycle officer injured during "possible hit-and-run" collision on I-10 in downtown LA

By KCAL-News Staff

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured during a "possible hit-and-run" collision on the I-10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. in eastbound lanes near the freeway transition to the southbound I-110, when the officer was reportedly struck by a black Tesla. 

Lanes were closed as investigators surveyed the scene of the incident and took the officer to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

All lanes have since been reopened. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 4:07 PM

