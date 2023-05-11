LAPD motorcycle officer injured during "possible hit-and-run" collision on I-10 in downtown LA
A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured during a "possible hit-and-run" collision on the I-10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. in eastbound lanes near the freeway transition to the southbound I-110, when the officer was reportedly struck by a black Tesla.
Lanes were closed as investigators surveyed the scene of the incident and took the officer to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
All lanes have since been reopened.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
