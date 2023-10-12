LAPD investigators searching for grand theft auto suspect who fled from pursuit on foot in August

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are seeking help from the public in locating a grand theft auto suspect who led them on a pursuit through downtown Los Angeles before successfully fleeing on foot back in August.

Photo of the suspect via surveillance footage. Los Angeles Police Department

According to a statement released by the department, officers were patrolling near 5th Street and San Julian Street at around 1:50 a.m. on August 13, when they spotted a stolen 2006 Chevy Silverado truck.

They followed the car to an area near 8th Street and Olive Street where they called for additional officers to respond to the area as they still.

Police say that it was around that time that the driver began to "conduct evasive maneuvers to elude the officers by not stopping for red phase tri-lights and accelerating at a high-rate of speed," prompting them to officially engage in pursuit.

After chasing him through several downtown streets, the suspect was able to briefly avoid the officers just long enough to abandon the truck in the 600 block of Lebanon Street, at which point he fled from the car on foot.

Photo of the suspect via surveillance footage. Los Angeles Police Department

Officers located the vehicle with the help of a department helicopter, but were unable to find the suspect.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators shows the suspect, still unidentified, hiding in a local shopping center.

They've described the suspect as a man between the ages of 18 and 25 who weighs between 150 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with multi-colored lettering and a "distinct font" on the back. He has a high and tight haircut, a thin build, and what they described as protruding ears.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact investigators at (213) 833-3713.