LAPD investigating two shootings that left one dog dead, one wounded in South LA

Police investigating multiple shootings that have left one dog dead, one wounded in South LA

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that have left one dog dead and one wounded in South Los Angeles in recent weeks.

The first incident was reported at around 11 p.m. on March 29, just near 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Officers located a dog that had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and located evidence of a shooting," the statement said. "The officers transported the animal to a local veterinarian for treatment and the animal survived."

The second shooting is reported to have happened on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m. near 52nd Street and Avalon Boulevard, the statement continued.

"Officers located another dog that had suffered a gunshot wound and located evidence of a shooting," according to LAPD's statement. "The animal succumbed to its injuries."

There was no information on a suspect or motive in the shootings.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (323) 846-6566.