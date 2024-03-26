LAPD investigating suspicious shooting death in Koreatown

Police are investigating a deadly shooting of a man in his 20s near Koreatown Tuesday morning.

Around 11:55 p.m. officers got a report of an assault with a deadly weapon 516 Normandie Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities said a distraught woman at the scene could be heard saying, "they killed him!" in Spanish.

There was no information given about a possible suspect.

Normandie Avenue will be closed between 6th St. and Wilshire Blvd. while officials continue to investigate the crime scene.

LA Metro Bus sent out an alert about a detour due to the police activity saying, "LINE 206: Buses detour via Mariposa between Wilshire and 6th through 10am due to police activity at Wilshire/Normandie."

