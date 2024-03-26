Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD investigating suspicious shooting death in Koreatown

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police are investigating a deadly shooting of a man in his 20s near Koreatown Tuesday morning.

Around 11:55 p.m. officers got a report of an assault with a deadly weapon 516 Normandie Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities said a distraught woman at the scene could be heard saying, "they killed him!" in Spanish.  

There was no information given about a possible suspect.

Normandie Avenue will be closed between 6th St. and Wilshire Blvd. while officials continue to investigate the crime scene.

LA Metro Bus sent out an alert about a detour due to the police activity saying, "LINE 206: Buses detour via Mariposa between Wilshire and 6th through 10am due to police activity at Wilshire/Normandie."

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 7:45 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.