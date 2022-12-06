LAPD investigating 'suspicious death' after extinguishing fire in Hollywood

Los Angeles police are investigating a 'suspicious death' after firefighters discovered a dead body in a Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze began at about 9:45 p.m. inside of a one-story bungalow in the 6000 block of W. Fountain Avenue.

Crews quickly put out the fire, which consumed one room, and found the dead body during an ensuing search.

LAFD arson units and the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the death but have no further details at this time.