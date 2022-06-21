LAPD investigating robbery in Winnetka; victim held at gunpoint by two suspects

Authorities were investigating a robbery that took place in Winnetka early Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. on Stagg Lane, where the victim was approached by a pair of suspects who forcibly took both property and money before fleeing from the area on foot.

One of the two suspects held the victim at gunpoint as the robbery occurred.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators have detailed that both suspects are allegedly Black males, one of which was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and the other was wearing dark pants.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Investigators were unsure if the robbery was a follow-home.