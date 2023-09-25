Assault suspect driving golf cart leads LAPD on brief pursuit

Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of a man driving a golf cart in the San Fernando Valley.

The pursuit began at around 9:10 p.m. with a suspect whom police say is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. At some point, the suspect took off in the golf cart, prompting the chase to begin.

With SkyCal overhead, officers could be seen throwing multiple unsuccessful spike strips towards the cart, which said "security" on the side.

The male suspect also had a dog in his lap as he continued to flee.

At around 9:45 p.m., the suspect pulled into a parking lot but was quickly cornered by officers on foot.

The suspect, shirtless and shoeless, began to run but was quickly apprehended by nearly two dozen officers near Oxnard Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

As the suspect was being detained, an officer could be seen picking up the dog and taking it away from the ensuing chaos.