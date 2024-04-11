LAPD in pursuit of possible homicide suspect through South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a homicide suspect through South Los Angeles.

The pursuit began near Slauson and Western. Police responded to the red sedan as a stolen vehicle and possible homicide suspect. The driver continued to race along surface streets, speeding though a parking and hitting multiple cars.

Around 9:40 a.m. the driver jumped out of the vehicle at S. Manhattan P. and W. 57th street and began to run, jumping residential fences.

A short time later police took the suspect into custody.

This is developing, check back for updates.