LAPD in pursuit of possible homicide suspect through South LA

By Julie Sharp

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a homicide suspect through South Los Angeles.

The pursuit began near Slauson and Western. Police responded to the red sedan as a stolen vehicle and possible homicide suspect. The driver continued to race along surface streets, speeding though a parking and hitting multiple cars. 

Around 9:40 a.m. the driver jumped out of the vehicle at S. Manhattan P. and W. 57th street and began to run, jumping residential fences. 

A short time later police took the suspect into custody. 

This is developing, check back for updates. 

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 9:38 AM PDT

