Allegedly armed pursuit suspect arrested after high-speed chase through North Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of an allegedly armed suspect driving a white pickup truck. 

While leading officers on the chase, the suspect could be seen driving through parking lots, hurtling through intersections and cutting through opposing lanes of traffic. 

At times they drove as fast as 80 miles per hour on surface streets. 

The driver who led Los Angeles Police on a brief pursuit through North Hollywood as he surrendered late Sunday evening.  KCAL News

Just after 10 p.m., the driver pulled over quickly near Riverside Drive in Studio City, where several patrol cars quickly pulled up. Officers could be seen with guns pointed towards the truck as the driver and passenger put their hands out of the windows to surrender. 

Both were taken into custody without further incident. 

First published on June 16, 2024 / 9:57 PM PDT

