LAPD in pursuit of a shooting suspect near Hollywood

A shooting suspect led police on a chase through Hollywood Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department believes the suspect is armed. Investigators said the suspect shot at two people near Echo Park. It's unclear if anyone was wounded.

The suspect started on the US-101 Freeway near Hollywood and continued north. She eventually merged onto the CA-170 Freeway and continued heading north through North Hollywood and the rest of the San Fernando Valley.

She exited the freeway in Sun Valley and continued to slowly evade police. After looping around the neighborhood, she entered the I-5 Freeway north.