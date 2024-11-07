Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD in pursuit of a shooting suspect near Hollywood

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A shooting suspect led police on a chase through Hollywood Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department believes the suspect is armed. Investigators said the suspect shot at two people near Echo Park. It's unclear if anyone was wounded. 

The suspect started on the US-101 Freeway near Hollywood and continued north. She eventually merged onto the CA-170 Freeway and continued heading north through North Hollywood and the rest of the San Fernando Valley. 

She exited the freeway in Sun Valley and continued to slowly evade police. After looping around the neighborhood, she entered the I-5 Freeway north. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.