LAPD honors 239 department officers who died in the line of duty

The Los Angeles Police Department honored its 239 fallen officers Wednesday morning with a memorial ceremony at LAPD headquarters.

Family members of fallen officers joined LAPD Chief Michel Moore, elected officials, members of the Police Commission and active LAPD personnel at the 9 a.m. ceremony.

The ceremony featured traditional police honors, including a roll call of the fallen, a rider-less horse, a rifle volley, a helicopter flyover in the "missing man" formation, bagpipers playing "Amazing Grace," a solo bugler playing "Taps," and the time-honored "end of watch broadcast."

"Their sacrifice will not be in vain and we will never forget them, for what they stood for. To each family member of the fallen, you will always remain in our heart, a part of our family," said Moore during the ceremony. "Let us live each day as these heroes did, in the service of others, bringing honor and hope in their memory."

The ceremony also included the inaugural performance of the LAPD Choir -- a voluntary group of sworn and civilian LAPD employees. Family members and partners of the fallen placed long-stem roses near their loved one's name plate on the Memorial Wall.