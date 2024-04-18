LAPD gang and narcotics investigation ends in police shooting in Torrance

A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police officers in Torrance during a gang and narcotics investigation early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. after officers responded to an area near Torrance Boulevard and Reynolds Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When authorities arrived, detectives from the LAPD's Gang and Narcotics units were following up on an investigation when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was taken to a hospital by Torrance Fire Department personnel and was in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

All lanes of Torrance Boulevard from Anza Avenue and Reynolds Drive were closed during the investigation.