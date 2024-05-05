Possible DUI driver climbs through window of Lynwood home following high-speed chase

Los Angeles Police Department officers are engaged in a standoff with a driver who led them on a high-speed pursuit before climbing through the window of a home in Lynwood.

Police say that the driver was wanted for possible DUI and that the chase began near Monte Vista Street and Marmion Way. At times, they could be seen fleeing at speeds that eclipsed 100 miles per hour along the 110 and 105 Freeways while inside of a black SUV.

A little after 7:30 p.m., the driver got off of the freeway and began to drive on surface streets in Lynwood.

The driver and a passenger bailed from the car near a home at the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Carlin Avenue, where the passenger immediately got onto the floor and surrendered to police.

SkyCal was overhead as the driver hopped the fence of a home in the area and climbed through a window.

At one point, someone from the house went back inside before exiting again a short time later. It's unknown if there is any relation to the suspect.

Officers could be seen with guns drawn as they surrounded the home.

At 8 p.m. the suspect appeared to finally surrender to officers. He was not wearing a shirt as he laid down in the street in front of the house before he was taken into custody.

At the end of the incident, officers fired several shots into the back of the involved vehicle in an effort to make sure no one else was inside. They also shattered the rear window before clearing the scene.