LAPD fatally shoots allegedly armed man after his parents called mental health department

Los Angeles Police Department officers fatally shot a man allegedly armed with a knife in Koreatown after his parents called the county's Department of Mental Health (DMH) to the home, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded to a call in the 400 block of South Gramercy Place just before 11 a.m. Thursday to assist DMH officials who were trying to put the man under a 5150 hold, according to LAPD. They later opened fire on Yong Yang, 40, after allegedly seeing that he was armed with a large kitchen knife.

LAPD's Force Investigation Unit is now investigating the deadly shooting.

DMH officials were trying to place Yang under the 72-hour 5150 hold to receive evaluation and treatment after he allegedly tried to assault one of them. Yang had been diagnosed as bipolar with schizoaffective disorder and his parents initially called health officials because he had been displaying what police described as "erratic and threatening behavior," according to an LAPD statement about the shooting. Yang was not a resident of the home where his parents lived.

DMH officials had already done paperwork to place him under the 5150 hold when officers were called, according to LAPD. Before officers arrived, a DMH ambulance was on its way to transport him to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Upon their arrival, the officers met with DMH officials outside the home. They decided to request more police units, a supervisor, and notified the DMH's Evaluation Unit, police said. Aerial footage shows at least eight patrol vehicles at the scene

"Several attempts were made to communicate with Yang and encourage him to exit the residence; however, he refused," LAPD officials said in a statement.

The officers got a key to the home and went up a narrow staircase leading to the front door, where they announced their arrival and tried to use the key to open the front door, according to LAPD. As they were doing this, they allegedly saw Yang holding a large kitchen knife while standing in the living room several feet away.

"Moments later, Yang advanced toward the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred," the LAPD statement reads. "Yang was struck by gunfire, dropped the knife, and was taken into custody without further incident."

First responders arrived soon after and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said an 11-inch kitchen knife with a 6-inch blade was found at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. LAPD has not released any other details.