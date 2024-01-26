Watch CBS News
LAPD chasing a shooting suspect that hit a bicyclist

By Matthew Rodriguez

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a shooting suspect that struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was treated by firefighters.

After entering the I-105 Freeway, the driver led police on a high-speed chase. However, the suspect eventually hit traffic and weaved through it to evade officers. 

The pursuit led officers back onto city streets in Inglewood. The suspect continued to drive recklessly until reaching traffic, once again. When the driver wasn't stuck in traffic, the suspect maneuvered through several parking lots to escape.

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 5:29 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

