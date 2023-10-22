Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD cadet passes away unexpectedly at 24 years of age

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

LAPD mourns loss of LAPD cadet who died unexpectedly
LAPD mourns loss of LAPD cadet who died unexpectedly 00:20

The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. 

Dominic Malachi passed away unexpectedly Tuesday at his home at the age of 24.   

He served as a cadet and associate community officer with the department. The LAPD says, "Dominic's smile lit up a room and he will be forever missed." 

The cause of his death has not been released. 

First published on October 22, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.