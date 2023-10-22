LAPD cadet passes away unexpectedly at 24 years of age
The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Dominic Malachi passed away unexpectedly Tuesday at his home at the age of 24.
He served as a cadet and associate community officer with the department. The LAPD says, "Dominic's smile lit up a room and he will be forever missed."
The cause of his death has not been released.
