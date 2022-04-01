LAPD bike officer injured in Koreatown hit-and-run
A Los Angeles police bicycle officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning in Koreatown.
The officer was hit and injured just before 8 a.m. in the area of 11th Street and Harvard Boulevard.
The officer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The suspect was caught and arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run.
The details of the collision were unclear.
