LAPD bike officer injured in Koreatown hit-and-run

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 1 AM Edition)

A Los Angeles police bicycle officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning in Koreatown.

The officer was hit and injured just before 8 a.m. in the area of 11th Street and Harvard Boulevard.

The officer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The suspect was caught and arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run.

The details of the collision were unclear.