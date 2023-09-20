LAPD Assistant Chief Alfred Labrada under investigation for placing AirTag in someone's belongings

LAPD Assistant Chief placed on leave, subject of criminal investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department has placed one of its highest-ranking personnel on administrative leave after he became the subject of a criminal investigation.

Assistant Chief Alfred Labrada is accused of placing an AirTag in someone's belongings. While an outside agency started the criminal investigation, the LAPD has initiated its own administrative investigation. The department said they were "in communication with the involved agency."

LAPD

Labrada served as the head of the Office of Special Operations which oversees the Counter-Terrorism, Detectetive and Transit Services Bureaus. He will still be paid despite being on leave.

"As this is a personnel matter the Department will make no further comment beyond the fact that Assistant Chief Labrada continues in his role as the Director, Office of Special Operations," LAPD said in a statement.

Police Chief Michel Moore addressed the investigation during Tuesday's Police Commission meeting.

"I can assure the public, as well as the rank-and-file in this organization, that I am taking these allegations very seriously," Moore said. "The facts will take us where the facts will take us."

He added that Labrada would face the same consequences as rank-and-file officers if the allegations are proven to be true.