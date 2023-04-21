LAPD arrests man for throwing a caged puppy into Tujunga wash

A 25-year-old man has been charged with throwing a caged puppy over a fence and into the Tujunga wash.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, detectives began to investigate on March 27, 2023, after seeing footage of the suspect throwing a caged puppy over the fence near Renaissance Drive and Cardamine Court. Officers arrived at the area and met a resident who decided to rescue the puppy after seeing a video of the man throwing the dog.

Initially, the neighbor only found an empty crate but later found the injured puppy along the Tujunga wash. The L.A. Animal Services eventually took the puppy into their care. They believe she was about 2 months old.

The pooch sustained several injuries most likely from the fall.

Residents helped police identify the suspect as 25-year-old Daniel Arias. Officers arrested him on Tuesday. He was charged with one count of felony animal cruelty and is being held on $20,000 bail.

Authorities named the rescue Raisin. She is recovering well and is available for adoption later, said LAPD.