LAPD arrests suspect in shootings outside of West LA synagogues

West LA police increase patrol as two people were shot within two days of each other

West LA police increase patrol as two people were shot within two days of each other

West LA police increase patrol as two people were shot within two days of each other

Officers announced on Thursday night that they arrested a man they believe is responsible for two hate crime shootings in West Los Angeles.

Within two days, there were two shootings that happened within blocks of each other, and in both cases, the victims are Jewish. Now, police say the shootings may have been committed by the same suspect.

Thursday around 8:30 a.m., a man was shot in his arm by a drive-by-shooter near the corner of Bedford and Pickford Street in the Pico-Union area.

On Wednesday, one day before, another shooting happened nearby on the 1400 block of South Shenandoah Street. Around 10 a.m., a 47-year-old man was shot at least twice as he was walking up to his car.

The Anti-Defamation League says both of the victims are Jewish and had just left a synagogue when they were attacked.

The LAPD is working with its specialized Major Crimes Division to investigate the incidents. It is reported the suspect is an Asian man with a mustache and goatee, driving a possible white compact car. According to the department, investigators tracked the suspect to Riverside county. Federal and regional agencies helped LAPD locate the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident. Detectives recovered a rifle and handgun from the suspect.

Police said they are in close contact with religious leaders as well as community members regarding the incidents and are increasing police presence in the area.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department also stated they will increase patrol around Jewish Synagogues and Jewish Centers.