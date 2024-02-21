Arrest made in the brutal killing of an LA model found inside her refrigerator

Arrest made in connection with murder of model in downtown LA

Arrest made in connection with murder of model in downtown LA

Arrest made in connection with murder of model in downtown LA

Los Angeles police arrested a suspect on Wednesday accused of killing a model inside her Downtown Los Angeles apartment.

Authorities found Maleesa Mooney bound and gagged inside her refrigerator, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Magnus Daniel Humphrey. He was arrested at his home in Minnesota man on an unrelated federal warrant. He is on federal probation for narcotics charges. The connection between Mooney and Humphrey has not been released.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Humphrey with murder. He will be transported to LA to face his charges.

Officers discovered Mooney's body inside her home after performing multiple welfare checks at her apartment. After seeing blood on the floor outside of the refrigerator, police found Mooney stuffed inside her refrigerator with her clothing wrapped around her face and neck. She was also gagged with her own clothes.

She had her arms and legs tied behind her back "with miscellaneous electronic cords and clothing items," the LA Department of Medical Examiner stated.

The autopsy report stated she was severely beaten with abrasions, lacerations and contusions throughout her entire body. The autopsy report said her blunt force trauma injuries were not considered life-threatening; "however, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in a violent physical altercation prior to her death," the Medical Examiner stated.

Mooney was last seen alive on Sept. 6.