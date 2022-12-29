LAPD and LA Kings teach homeless kids how to skate

The Los Angeles Police Department Hockey Team joined forces with the LA Kings to bond with children from the Union Rescue Mission.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, both hockey teams taught around 20 children how to skate at LA Live.

Members say times away from the harsh conditions of homelessness means the world to these kids.

"It is an opportunity to bring the kids out on the ice and bond with them and teach them. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness that there are children in the missions need our support," Deputy Chief Marc Reina, Los Angeles Police Department.

The kids bravely held on to the hockey players as well as mascot, Bailey, as they skated around. Afterwards, the LA Kings handed out gifts to the children.