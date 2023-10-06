LAPD addresses using food delivery robot video footage in recent arrest

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement this week addressing the use of video from food delivery robots after several media reports claimed companies were providing footage for use in investigations.

In the October 4 statement, titled "Clarification on Robotics", the LAPD says that only happens in specific cases.

"This is only true in cases where the robotic delivery company has been the victim of a crime," wrote the LAPD.

The department refers to a recent case where two men attempted to steal a food delivery robot owned by Serve Robotics. Footage from the company's robot involved in the crime was used to identify the suspects, which led to their arrests.

Serve Robotics wrote about the incident in a Sept. 25 blog post, saying someone tried to load Francisco the robot into a box truck in broad daylight, but the robot drove off the truck.

The company said in its post that it grappled with the idea of sharing footage with the police department, but determined it was in the best interest of the community to identify the would-be thieves.

"…We believed that would be in the best interest of trust and safety in our community, and not an unnecessary strain on public resources. Ultimately, that decision led to the arrest and conviction of a criminal with an outstanding arrest warrant," wrote Serve Robotics.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it wanted to clarify that Serve Robotics does not regularly share footage with the LAPD, as it had been reported.

The department went on to further state, "The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to constitutional policing and is sensitive to privacy concerns while holding those who commit crime accountable."