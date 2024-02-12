Landslide spares bluff-side homes in Dana Point

Incoming rain causes concerns for cliffside homes in Dana Point

During the latest storm, tons of rocks and debris slid down to the beach right below bluff-side homes in Dana Point.

Luckily, none of the cliffside homes were red-tagged.

"The house is fine, Dr. Lewis Bruggeman, who owns one of the homes, said. "It's not threatened. It will not be red-tagged."

The rocks came to rest near the popular Dana Point tidepools. Several passersby captured the precarious position of some of the homes, including an A-frame house whose deck was perched above the ocean. City officials reassured the homeowner that the deck had not moved. Inspectors also found no cracks.

"The city's geotechnical engineer and a building sector went out the site to assess the situation, as well as talk with the homeowner who owns the residence and slope where the failure occurred," City Manager Mike Killebrew wrote. Currently the city has confirmed that there is no imminent threat to that home."

The slide has not affected the Dana Point Headlands open space or access to the well-traveled trail.