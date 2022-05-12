Landmark Theatres' Pico location to close at the end of May

The Landmark Theatres Pico location will permanently close its doors at the end of May after 15 years.

LOS ANGELES, CA The Landmark Theatre 10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064. The first floor of the Westside Pavilion leading to the Landmark Theatres remains deserted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles. The Landmark Theatres have been shutdown since mid March 2020. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Genaro Molina

According to Landmark Theatres' President Ken Holloway, the theatres' lease is expiring at the end of the month and new terms were not reached with the property owner.

"For months, we've worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been unable to reach terms. We send our deepest appreciation to the Pico staff, guests, and the filmmaking community for their support over the years," said Landmark Theatres' President Ken Holloway.

"We're exploring opportunities to expand our Los Angeles footprint, which we hope to be able to share more on soon," Holloway added.

The theater is Landmark's westside flagship location. Landmark's other Los Angeles locations will remain open.