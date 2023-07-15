Lakeview Rabbit Fire burns 4,500 acres and is 5% contained

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department units continue battling a roughly 4,500-acre brush fire burning in the area of Jack Rabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road in the community of Lakeview, southeast of Moreno Valley.

The Rabbit Fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Friday. As of 8:15 a.m. Saturday, it is 5% contained with evacuation orders in place for 25 homes.

A man was burned at the location, according to officials. Reports indicated he may have been in or near a vehicle that caught fire.

The victim was taken to Riverside University Health System-Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment.

California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's deputies were diverting northbound vehicles away from Gilman Springs Road and onto Bridge Street, an officer said.

Additional road closure were in place for Highway 79 in the Lambs Canyon area from Gilman Springs Road to California Avenue.

Firefighters said Friday the fire was burning at a rapid rate of speed and quickly jumped from 20 acres to 600 acres. The fast-moving fire jumped to 1,500 acres at 7 p.m. and was at 2,815 acres by 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Around 8:50 p.m. Friday an evacuation warning was issued for approximately 25 residences north of Gilman Springs Road, and remains in place Saturday morning.

The Ventura County Fire Department was also assisting in fighting the fire by sending strike team 1566C -- a type 3 or Wildland-style fire engine.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORNING UPDATE:#RecheFire - The fire is 437 acres and 30% contained. Evacuation warnings remain in place.#HighlandFire - The fire is 105 acres and 50% contained.#RabbitFire - The fire is 4,500 acres and 5% contained. pic.twitter.com/MIQapRPSUz — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 15, 2023

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)