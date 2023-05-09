Lakers top Warriors 104-101 to take 3-1 lead in Western Conference Semifinals
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in a back-and-forth contest at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, 104-101.
Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to score 15 fourth quarter points as the Lakers were able to withstand the Warriors onslaught and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.