Lakers top Warriors 104-101 to take 3-1 lead in Western Conference Semifinals

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in a back-and-forth contest at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, 104-101.

Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to score 15 fourth quarter points as the Lakers were able to withstand the Warriors onslaught and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

