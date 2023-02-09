Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook, get D'Angelo Russell in massive three-team deal

The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz are finishing up a trade that would send Russell Westbrook to Salt Lake City.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at T-Mobile Arena on October 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Suns defeated the Lakers 119-115. / Getty Images

According to CBS Sports' Bill Reiter, the massive three-team trade would send Westbrook and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz.

In exchange, the Lakers will pick up three players: Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell as well as Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley from the Jazz.

In the final piece of the trade, Mike Conley Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will go to the Timberwolves. Additionally, the Timberwolves will receive the lesser of Washington and Memphis' second-round picks in 2024 along with 2025 and 2026 second-round picks from the Jazz.

Westbrook's time with the Lakers has been lackluster, to say the least. In his two seasons with the team, he posted below-average figures in points per game (17.4), assists per game (7.2) and free throw percentage (66%).

Replacing the 34-year-old will be the 26-year-old Russell, who was drafted by the Lakers in 2015. In his four seasons with the Timberwolves, Russell averaged 18.5 points per game, 6.5 assists per game and posted an effective field goal percentage of 50.1%.