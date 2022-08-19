Lakers to open season at Golden State on Oct. 18

The Los Angeles Lakers will kick off their 2022-23 season on Oct. 18 at Golden State before playing their home opener two days later against the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the 24th consecutive season, the Lakers will play a game on Christmas Day, this year at Dallas. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, the team will host Houston.

All 30 teams will play on Nov. 7, the day before the midterm election. The Lakers will play at Utah on Nov. 7 and no games have been scheduled for Election Day, Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will retire Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey on March 7 as they face the Memphis Grizzlies, the team he began his NBA career with.