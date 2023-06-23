Lakers select Jalen Hood-Schifino with 17th pick in 2023 NBA Draft

With the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Indiana University freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino.

ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Jalen Hood-Schifino #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots in the first half against the Miami Hurricanes during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 19, 2023 in Albany, New York. / Getty Images

The 20-year-old shooting guard, who hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania stands 6'6" and weighs around 215 pounds.

In one season with the Hoosiers, Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Second-Team.

More to come.