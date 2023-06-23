Lakers select Jalen Hood-Schifino with 17th pick in 2023 NBA Draft
With the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Indiana University freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino.
The 20-year-old shooting guard, who hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania stands 6'6" and weighs around 215 pounds.
In one season with the Hoosiers, Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Second-Team.
