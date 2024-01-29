Watch CBS News
D'Angelo Russell fined $15K by NBA for kicking ball into stands after victory at Golden State

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands following a victory against Golden State, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said Monday.

Russell booted a desperate heave by Steph Curry that came up well short after LeBron James' two free throws with 1.2 seconds left capped a frantic finish to the second overtime in a 145-144 Lakers victory at Chase Center on Saturday. Curry's 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left had put Golden State ahead.

James and Curry both had big games with James finishing with 36 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists and Curry scoring 46 points and hitting a season-high nine 3s.

