Watch CBS News
Local

Lake Forest violent 2-car crash leaves 2 dead

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Violent Lake Forest 2-car crash leaves 2 dead
Violent Lake Forest 2-car crash leaves 2 dead 01:33

In the late evening hours Thursday, a violent two-car crash left two people dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. at Bake Parkway and Commerceentre Drive in Lake Forest.

The two people who died were in the same car, which sustained massive driver's-side damage, appearing to have been T-boned.  

lake-forest-accident.jpg
Two people were killed in a late Thursday evening two-car crash in Lake Forest.  COUNTY NEWS

The female driver of the other vehicle, an SUV, was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

An investigation as to how the accident happened is underway.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 5:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.