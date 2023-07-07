Lake Forest violent 2-car crash leaves 2 dead

In the late evening hours Thursday, a violent two-car crash left two people dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. at Bake Parkway and Commerceentre Drive in Lake Forest.

The two people who died were in the same car, which sustained massive driver's-side damage, appearing to have been T-boned.

The female driver of the other vehicle, an SUV, was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

An investigation as to how the accident happened is underway.