Lake Forest city councilman Benjamin Yu arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Lake Forest City Councilmember Benjamin Yu was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence earlier this week.

Lake Forest City Councilmember Benjamin Yu. Benjamin Yu for Lake Forest/Facebook

Yu, 41, was arrested on Monday after deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Freemont Street, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from a contusion to her head.

During their investigation, deputies identified Yu as the suspect. He later surrendered and was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a restraining order.

He has since been released from custody.

The relationship between Yu and the victim is not immediately known.

There was no further information provided.

The City of Lake Forest had no comment on the matter when requested by KCAL News.

This is the second time that Yu's name has been connected to domestic violence, after he was charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment back in July 2023.

He was also arrested in Oct. 2021 for driving under the influence, for which he was charged two DUI misdemeanor counts.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.