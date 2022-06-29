Lake Elsinore to review safety polices after 9-year-old drowns at Launch Pointe

Family calls for more safety measures after 9-year-old drowns in Lake Elsinore

What was supposed to be a fun first-time trip to Lake Elsinore turned into heartbreak after a 9-year-old drowned while playing with his cousin.

"It is just tragic," said great-aunt Tryal Shaw. "It is terrible."

Shaw said her son and 9-year-old great-nephew, Donte Clark were playing at Launch Pointe Sunday, throwing rocks into the water. As they went further into the water, trouble started.

"It dropped right there...from three to eight feet," she said. "They are playing they aren't really paying attention. They didn't know."

The boys started treading water before Clark grabbed Shaw's son but Clark lost his grip and went underwater. While a bystander pulled Shaw's son out of the water, Clark never resurfaced.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department divers went in and began to search for the 9-year-old but as hours went by the family got more and more frustrated.

After a grueling four hours, divers recovered the young boy's body.

Shaw said she still struggled with the thought that her son is alive while her nephew isn't.

"That's a hard pill to swallow," she said.

While there is signage warning swimmers about the drop-off in the lake shaw said warnings need to be in the water. She said the drop went from three feet to eight feet.

"I asked my son, he told me 'We didn't know the water was that deep," said Shaw.

Following this tragedy, a spokesperson with the City of Lake Elsinore said it will review its safety policies at Launch Pointe after Sheriff's investigation and is encouraging anyone who saw the accident to make a report.

Clark's family is now planning his funeral and Shaw said the boy's father is overwhelmed with sadness over the loss of his eldest boy who loved sports and was wise beyond his years.

"Donte was his life," said Shaw. "Donte changed my nephew... made him grow up and be a man. He changed everything around for that little boy."

Lake Elsinore offers life jackets for free for anyone who needs them.