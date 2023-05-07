Lake Elsinore teacher arrested for allegedly harassing students

A Lake Elsinore teacher has been arrested for allegedly harassing a pair of underage female students.

Ryan Campbell. Riverside County Sheriff's Department

According to a press release from Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a School Resource Officer with the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Stations was dispatched to the 500 block of Chaney Street, where Ortega High School is located, for reports of a 17-year-old student being harassed by a teacher.

After the student came forward, a second 16-year-old student reported similar allegations against the same teacher, who has been identified as 40-year-old Ryan Campbell.

Campbell is said to have "made inappropriate remarks and sent text messages to both victims during and after school hours," the press release said. "The text messages sent had no nexus to school projects or material, and the context was inappropriate in nature."

He was arrested on Friday and booked for annoying or molesting a child.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they may know of additional victims is urged to contact investigators at (951) 245-3300.