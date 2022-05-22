Laguna Woods community to return to site of deadly mass shooting for church service

Laguna Woods community to return to site of deadly mass shooting for church service

Laguna Woods community to return to site of deadly mass shooting for church service

The Laguna Woods community will be back in church Sunday after last week's deadly mass shooting.

The shooting last Sunday resulted in five members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church being shot and Dr. John Cheng being killed. Cheng is credited with saving countless lives after he tackled the gunman.

Rev. Albany Lee, the church pastor, called Cheng "a true disciple of Christ."

"We hardly know him, but he choose to give his own life to the people surrounding him," Lee said.

Investigators say the alleged gunman was fueled by politically motivated hate of the Taiwanese community.