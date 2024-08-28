Laguna Hills DMV slated to close, leaving Orange County residents with three offices

Orange County residents left with three DMV offices after Laguna Hills closure in October

Orange County residents left with three DMV offices after Laguna Hills closure in October

Orange County residents left with three DMV offices after Laguna Hills closure in October

Orange County residents will be left with a handful of places to get their REAL IDs and behind-the-wheel driving test after the DMV office in Laguna Hills announced it will permanently close in mid-October.

"We're really not happy about the fact that it's going to be closing," customer Elaine Duncan said. "The next closest DMV to this area, Laguna Woods, is another 30, 45 minutes."

A spokesperson said the closure is necessary to comply with DMV standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act. The department determined it would be cost-prohibitive to renegotiate its lease with the required improvements at the current Laguna Hills location, so it sought to relocate the office to a different location.

The DMV found a new location in the Mission Viejo shopping mall about eight miles away, but the city denied the permit, saying in part that it would disrupt nearby neighborhoods and schools. The DMV will not pursue another site.

Orange County legislators are asking the DMV to reconsider the closure of the Laguna Hills location.

"Our opinion is they do not need to rush this in a matter of months," Assemblymember Diane Dixon said. "They really have not explored the demographics of South Orange County. I mean, the fastest-growing part of the county, and they're shutting down a government agency that is providing essential services to residents."

After Oct. 18, Orange County's three remaining DMV offices will be in San Clemente, Santa Ana and Costa Mesa.