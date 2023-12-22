Watch CBS News
Local News

LAFD responds to reports of person not breathing, 1-year-old pronounced dead near LAX

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year old girl, who was found dead in the sidewalk area Friday morning near LAX at Century Boulevard and Sepulveda. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 9:37 a.m., to a report of a person not breathing, according to an LAFD representative.

When crews arrived, they provided care and pronounced the child dead at the scene. 

This is a developing story.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 1:58 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.