LAFD responds to reports of person not breathing, 1-year-old pronounced dead near LAX
Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year old girl, who was found dead in the sidewalk area Friday morning near LAX at Century Boulevard and Sepulveda.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 9:37 a.m., to a report of a person not breathing, according to an LAFD representative.
When crews arrived, they provided care and pronounced the child dead at the scene.
This is a developing story.
