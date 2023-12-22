LAFD responds to reports of person not breathing, 1-year-old pronounced dead near LAX

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year old girl, who was found dead in the sidewalk area Friday morning near LAX at Century Boulevard and Sepulveda.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call around 9:37 a.m., to a report of a person not breathing, according to an LAFD representative.

When crews arrived, they provided care and pronounced the child dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.