LAFD firefighters battle brush fire in Lopez Canyon, near landfill

Los Angeles Fire Department crews in air and on the ground managed to quickly knock down a brush fire that broke out near the Lopez Canyon Landfill on the 12031 block of North Lopez Canyon Road.

Sky2 was over the scene of the fire which grew to as many as four acres of burning light grass and medium brush on a hill near the landfill.

It's unclear how exactly the fire started but all week we've have seen heavy winds ignite, and spread fires all across the Southland.

Fortunately, there was was no structure threat or evacuation in this fire.

The Lopez Canyon area is in the northeast part of the San Fernando Valley, near Lake View Terrace, which is essentially the border of LA County and LA City.