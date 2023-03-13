LAFD firefighter injured on scene of structure fire in Tarzana

A firefighter was injured when a car ran over a hose while crews were putting out a structure fire in Tarzana Monday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at Synthetic Grass Depot, in the 19300 block of West Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Due to the location of the nearest fire hydrant from the fire, crews had to cross streets with a water hose.

The firefighter was injured when a "civilian vehicle" ran over a 4-inch-diameter fire hose while they were applying heavy streams to the large fire. The driver of the vehicle didn't stop.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury, the LAFD reported.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area of Ventura Boulevard between Tampa and Shirley avenues while firefighters work to douse the flames.