Watch CBS News
Local News

LAFD firefighter injured on scene of structure fire in Tarzana

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

LAFD firefighter injured in hit-and-run
LAFD firefighter injured in hit-and-run 01:13

A firefighter was injured when a car ran over a hose while crews were putting out a structure fire in Tarzana Monday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at Synthetic Grass Depot, in the 19300 block of West Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Due to the location of the nearest fire hydrant from the fire, crews had to cross streets with a water hose.

The firefighter was injured when a "civilian vehicle" ran over a 4-inch-diameter fire hose while they were applying heavy streams to the large fire. The driver of the vehicle didn't stop.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury, the LAFD reported.

Commuters were advised to avoid the area of Ventura Boulevard between Tampa and Shirley avenues while firefighters work to douse the flames. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 11:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.