LAFD EMS captain injured in three-vehicle crash in Reseda while responding to emergency call

A Los Angeles Fire Department Emergency Medical Services captain was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Reseda Monday while responding to an emergency call.

The captain was traveling in a department SUV with the lights and siren activated around 12:50 p.m. when the crash occurred in the 10300 block of West Roscoe Boulevard.

According to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the captain was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Humphrey said the crash was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

No other injuries were reported.