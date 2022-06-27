Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

LAFD EMS captain injured in three-vehicle crash in Reseda while responding to emergency call

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 27 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 27 AM Edition) 01:44
Reseda EMS crash

A Los Angeles Fire Department Emergency Medical Services captain was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Reseda Monday while responding to an emergency call. 

The captain was traveling in a department SUV with the lights and siren activated around 12:50 p.m. when the crash occurred in the 10300 block of West Roscoe Boulevard.

According to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the captain was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. 

Humphrey said the crash was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

No other injuries were reported.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 2:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.