LAFD divers respond to 35-foot commercial boat sinking in Los Angeles Harbor

Divers with the Los Angeles Fire Department were responding to a 35-foot commercial boat that started sinking in the Los Angeles Harbor Friday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department boats and personnel at the scene where authorities say a 35-foot commercial boat was sinking in the Los Angeles Harbor on the afternoon of Jan. 31, 2025. KCAL News

LAFD issued an alert at 12:27 p.m. saying ground and water resources with the fire department were on the scene, where the vessel started taking on water in an area of the harbor near the Los Angeles Harbor Light, authorities said.

"Simultaneous dewatering and tow operations are underway, with divers in the water to assist as needed," the LAFD alert reads.

No other details have been released by authorities.

