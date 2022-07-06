One dead, another rescued from overturned car following multi-car collision in Winnetka

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Winnetka early Wednesday morning, after two people involved in the collision were said to be trapped inside of their car.

The crash, which occurred a little before 9:15 a.m. near W. Parthenia Street and Winnetka Avenue, caused one of the vehicles to roll over, trapping the occupants inside.

Los Angeles Fire Department units were able to rescue one of the occupants, a 20-year-old man, who has since been rushed to a hospital for treatment on undisclosed injuries.

The other occupant of the vehicle "proved beyond medical help, was determined dead and remains at the scene," according to an LAFD press release.

They detailed the deceased party, the driver of the overturned vehicle, was a 17-year-old male.

The third patient, a woman in her 40s, was sitting on a nearby curb suffering from minor injuries when firefighters arrived. She declined medical transport.

First responders and firefighters with Los Angeles Fire Department were said to be tending to three patients involved in the collision.

They warned drivers to avoid the area and expect lengthy delays as they investigated the incident and cleared the scene of the wreckage.