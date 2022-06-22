Watch CBS News
LAFD crews rescue driver after car veered 20 feet down side of embankment in Hollywood Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters were working to rescue a person whose vehicle went over the side of an embankment in Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning. 

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the scene on N. Deronda Drive, where they extricated the occupant of the overturned vehicle that was reportedly 20 feet down the side of the road.

LAFD reported that the occupant had been saved as of 10:40 a.m., after it had come to a rest near a multi-story residential structure in the area. 

The occupants of that building were safely evacuated as crews investigated the structural integrity. 

One woman was taken to a hospital in what crews reported as fair condition.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

