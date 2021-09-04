LAFD Crews Extinguished Saturday Brusher At Hansen Dam
HANSEN DAM (CBSLA) - A small brush fire that ignited at the Hansen Dam Saturday was extinguished by firefighters in about 30 minutes.
The blaze was reported at around 2:32 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Osborne Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
A crew of 36 firefighters had knocked the brusher down by just after 3 p.m., Stewart said, and the size of the burn was restricted to one-eighth of an acre.
No structures were threatened or damaged and no injuries were reported.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.