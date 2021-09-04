LAFD Crews Extinguished Saturday Brusher At Hansen Dam

HANSEN DAM (CBSLA) - A small brush fire that ignited at the Hansen Dam Saturday was extinguished by firefighters in about 30 minutes.

The blaze was reported at around 2:32 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Osborne Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

A crew of 36 firefighters had knocked the brusher down by just after 3 p.m., Stewart said, and the size of the burn was restricted to one-eighth of an acre.

No structures were threatened or damaged and no injuries were reported.

